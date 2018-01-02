Kelowna mother met with foul play in Peru

A Kelowna mother’s family believe she met with foul play while backpacking in Peru

Almost eight months since a Kelowna mother was reported missing in Peru, her family is now claiming she was met with foul play.

Lynne Currie-Tickell says RCMP are confirming Julie Anne Baker met with foul play while in South America and her remains are most likely in Peru.

RELATED: Missing in Peru

According to Currie-Tickell, Baker’s mother, there has been no movement on her Passport since she arrived in Peru on April 14, 2017.

Baker leaves behind five children.

“Many hearts have been broken, especially her five children’s. We all miss her deeply and the devastation of this whole mess is beyond comprehensible (sic),” stated Currie-Tickell online.

The Kelowna mother was last seen on Luahanna rafting trip on April 21. She has no contact on social media which her family says is very unlike her.

“Any and all communication abruptly stopped after she has been in Peru for one week. Her most recent Facebook account was deactivated May 1,” said Currie-Tickell.

Now the family is trying to raise $10,000 through GoFundMe page to find Baker’s remains and hold a memorial for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canadian Embassy Global Affairs at 1-800–387-3121.

