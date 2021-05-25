A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)

Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A Kelowna church has been fined for having an indoor in-person gathering last week.

Kelowna RCMP said in a statement the detachment received reports of an indoor gathering at the church on May 19, around 7:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they investigated the area and were able to determine a number of people were inside.

“Police spoke with a representative of the church, explained the current COVID-19 regulations and restrictions and the consequences for failing to abide by the Public Health order,” police said.

Besides the warning, the church was fined $2,300 for non-compliance.

“We all have an important role to play during this public health emergency. Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we urge citizens to adhere to the orders to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission,” Supt. Kara Triance said.

“While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions under the Emergency Program Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, to keep our community safe.”

The RCMP did not provide further details on the church.

