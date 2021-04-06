Shayla, an 8-pound black and grey Havanese, was stolen from outside a store on Banks Road on Saturday. (Contributed)

Shayla, an 8-pound black and grey Havanese, was stolen from outside a store on Banks Road on Saturday. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mounties searching for stolen pup

A man tied his dog, Shayla, to a tree while he was getting food. When he returned, she was gone

Kelowna Mounties are searching for a stolen dog after it was allegedly taken from out front of a local business over the weekend.

On the evening of Saturday, April 3, a man tied his dog, who responds to the name Shayla, to a tree out front of a restaurant on Banks Road while he went inside to pick up some food. When he came back outside, the pup was gone.

Shayla is described as an 8-pound, black and grey Havanese.

Witnesses told police two unidentified women in a black car stopped and took the dog.

Mounties are asking anybody with information on the apparent theft to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Crews battle early morning fire at Kelowna construction site

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PAW Patrol to the rescue: Dollar store helmet saves two-year-old from eagle attack
Next story
Survey says 3 in 4 Canadians willing to get vaccinated

Just Posted

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Revelstoke is at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
All Revelstoke residents can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

Eligibility is for adults above the age of 18

The RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed east of Sicamous due to a serious two-vehicle collision. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Update: Witness reports two deaths in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

RCMP say incident involved two vehicles. The highway has been closed as police investigate.

Tyden McWillis, who was a rookie for the Grizzlies this past season, has joined the BCHL’s Powell River Kings. (Contributed)
Grizzlies Tyden McWillis joins Powell River Kings for BCHL season

McWillis played two games for the Grizzlies during the weird pandemic season

The poster for phase one of IndigenEYEZ’s “Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons.” Photo: IndigenEYEZ
Strengthening Syilx women’s identities, ties to the land

Phase one of ‘Re-Centering Women Through 13 Moons’ will see 10 women engage in six land-based sessions, while others are invited to participate in six online sessions

Jodie Graham rescued a pigeon with a broken wing, it is now in the care of Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association in Golden. (Contributed)
Revelstoke family rescues pigeon with broken wing

A call went out on social media when someone spotted the bird, unable to fly

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

(Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing in death of Princeton man

Incident occurred March 13, 2021

Dog feces was thrown in front of Penticton’s Compass House homeless shelter Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Suzie Green / Facebook)
Man angrily spreads feces in front of Penticton homeless shelter

Alleged culprit said he’s ‘just sick of the homeless people,’ says witness

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

Most Read