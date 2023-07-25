Kelowna named Canada’s greenest city: Study

The view from the top of Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Tourism Kelowna)

With its mountainous landscape, abundancy of open water and plenty of parks, a recent study has named Kelowna as the greenest city in Canada.

Greater Toronto Homes Pros, a real estate company based in Ontario, compiled data based on a number of different metrics for Canada’s cities, such as walkability, parks and green space.

“Blessed with abundant natural beauty, it’s not surprising that the city ranks number one on this list, with a green score of 70.63,” reads a release.

Kelowna scored a perfect ten in both pedestrian and cycling-friendly scoring, and was close to perfect in parks capital expenditures. Where Kelowna faltered was in public transit at a score of 3.18/10, and a 2.17/10 for parkland as a percentage of city land.

Lethbridge, Alberta ranked number two in Canada, with a score of 66.39/100. North Vancouver was the second-highest rated in B.C. in fourth place, while Vancouver proper, Saanich, Richmond, Langley and Surrey all cracked the top 20.

READ MORE: Chaotic wind destroys beaver dam, beaches boats in Lake Country

READ MORE: Section of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna to close for maintenance

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaGreen LivingOkanagan