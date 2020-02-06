The Thermal Imaging Camera is now available at the Kelowna Public Library. (Contributed)

Kelowna partners with FortisBC to increase energy efficiency in the home

Residents can now identify where heat loss is happening in their home through the thermal imaging camera

The City of Kelowna has been hunkering down this winter after a series of cold snaps, but heating costs a pretty penny, especially when it’s seeping out of your house.

In an effort to increase energy efficiency, the City of Kelowna has partnered with the Okanagan Regional Library and FortisBC to help residents see the areas of heat loss in their homes so they can make upgrades, reduce their energy use and heating bills and make their home more comfortable.

“Improving the energy efficiency of homes is also one of the ways to meet Kelowna’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets,” said Chris Ray, community energy specialist with the City of Kelowna.

READ MORE: Real estate sales skyrocket in Central Okanagan: Report

Through the See the Heat Program, Kelowna residents can take out a thermal imaging camera from the Okanagan Regional Library to identify where heat loss is happening in their home.

On the coldest day of 2020, on Jan. 14, natural gas use increased by 50 per cent across the province compared to the previous Tuesday and was 75 per cent higher than your average January day. Use on Fortis BC’s electric system was also up by 35 per cent that day compared to the previous week. This shows the importance of having your home properly insulated.

In addition to the thermal imaging camera that connects to a smartphone or tablet, participants will receive a free draft-proofing kit containing electrical switch and outlet draw insulators, window insulation and weather stripping for doors or windows.

READ MORE: Canada Post issues ‘red alert,’ suspends mail delivery for Kelowna, Vernon, Lake Country

Residents also qualify for instant discounts from FortisBC on items such as door sweeps, foam tape and caulking at Canadian Tire, Home Hardware and the Home Depot until Mar. 13.

“We are very happy to be part of this project to enable library cardholders to improve the efficiency of their homes. I truly hope people will take advantage of this wonderful opportunity,” said Michal Utko, director of marketing and communications with the Okanagan Regional Library.

“This program is a fantastic way to empower Okanagan residents to understand how their home uses energy, find ways to make it more efficient and save money in the long run.”

Kelowna residents with an Okanagan Regional Library card in good standing can visit www.orl.bc.ca and search “Home Energy Kit” to reserve a camera from the Mission, Downtown or Rutland branch. The cameras can be borrowed for up to seven days.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spiked fences dangerous to deer, other wildlife: BC Conservation Officer Service
Next story
Agricultural plastics ban considered at Keremeos Transfer Station

Just Posted

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Columbia Basin Trust hosting youth summit in April

They are looking for 14-18 year olds to attend

Revelstoke nordic skiers headed to BC Winter Games

Six athletes from the local club will be competing Feb. 20-23

Transportation Safety Board releases update on Field derailment investigation

The fatal derailment occured just over a year ago, killing three

After 30 years Cathy Girling still believes eradicating poverty is possible

She retired from Revelstoke Community Connections in January 2020

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Kelowna partners with FortisBC to increase energy efficiency in the home

Residents can now identify where heat loss is happening in their home through the thermal imaging camera

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed 31-year-old school teacher

Most Read