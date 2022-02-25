Kelowna police dog takes down taxi theft suspect

Man faces possible charges of theft of motor vehicle and resisting arrest

Jak the police dog has once again helped keep the streets of Kelowna clean.

The Kelowna RCMP canine was on the case on the evening of Feb. 24, just after 8 p.m., when police responded to a possible theft of a taxi vehicle along Hwy. 33. The driver of the taxi alerted police after becoming involved in an altercation with a passenger.

With police on their way, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled the scene.

The taxi was found abandoned a short time later, prompting RCMP Police Dog Services to search the area for the suspect. The man was located in a parking lot off of Powick Road, and resisted arrest, before being apprehended by Jak and his handler with only minor injuries.

“The quick response of our frontline officers, Jak and his handler, led to the arrest of this suspect which may have prevented further offences from being committed,” said Kelowna Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera.

The 35-year old may face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

