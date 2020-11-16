Kelowna police dog tracks down missing hiker

Police service dog Fitz helped track and rescue a lost hiker and his dog in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)

A lost hiker and his dog were rescued on Friday, Nov. 13 thanks to the help of another canine.

Police services dog Fitz and his handler tracked the lost hiker after Kelowna RCMP received a report that a man had lost his way in the June Springs Road area.

Officers attended the area and began the search with the help of the Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services.

Fitz and his handler tracked the hiker through the forest. They located the man and his dog, who were both uninjured.

“The hiker, a 57-year-old Kelowna man, was not properly dressed for the weather and was extremely happy to be escorted back to his vehicle,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“This incident ended happily, but it’s a timely reminder for anyone who is planning on enjoying the outdoors to take the proper steps to ensure your safety.”

READ: Kelowna actress debuts in move shot in Okanagan

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

RCMP Puppies