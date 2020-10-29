Kelowna production company creates Halloween catapult

One Peak Creative promoted the product by making a reality TV style video

One Peak Creative has made a catapult which allows children to receive candy in a socially distanced fashion. (Onepeakcreative - Instagram)

The creators that brought you the Ryan Reynolds Aviation Gin commercial are back this Halloween season.

Since Halloween is looking different amid COVID-19, One Peak Creative wanted to come up with a way to make Halloween more exciting for kids.

The production company has created a one of a kind catapult for trick-or-treaters and filmed it like a reality TV show, showing the steps taken to create the one of a kind device.

While going doorstep to doorstep is not ideal, the catapult allows children to receive candy in a socially distanced fashion.

One Peak Creative is a team of videographers & creative directors that work with companies to help create a piece of content that aligns with its goals.

“Whether you want to tug on the heart strings or hit the funny bone, we’re up for the challenge,” said the company on its website.

“Let’s work as a team to showcase what your business or brand does best.”

Check it out their latest video on their Halloween Catapult creation.

