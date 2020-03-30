Kelowna production company keeps filming through COVID-19 pandemic

DCD Productions uses drones so crew can keep their physical distance

Many businesses have come to a halt, but not Kelowna-based DCD Productions.

Carey Missler is the production company’s founder and CEO and he said he’s thankful they can still keep busy.

The company uses drones to shoot their videos, which allows crew members to be spaced apart and isolated from clients. After the videos are edited, Missler said they send the finished products via email.

“I think I’ve just been lucky that I’ve been able to keep busy even with COVID-19,” Missler said.

“Of course, (the pandemic) has slowed down a lot of our operations. We do a lot of luxury real estate filming as well, but that’s slowed down… but our drone is still really busy because we don’t actually have to interact with people. We go to the location and film and leave.”

One of the things that have kept them busy is producing the second episode of their show “Beefed Up”, where older vehicles are “beefed up” to extend their capacity.

In the second episode, Missler said they took a 20-year-old Campion Allante sports boat and upgraded its functions to be a foil-surfing boat. They finished filming on March 27, but he said that they only had to film one last interview on that day. He added they were lucky to have finished the bulk of the episode way before COVID-19 broke out.

“Because it was 20-years-old, it needed a lot of work and we had to make sure we can actually foil surf behind it,” he said.

“We worked on the aesthetics first to make it look awesome, we added new audio components, lighting, we did a full custom antique-style vinyl wrap job as well. And now the episode’s done and we’re about to release it online.”

Missler said the timing lined up well, as those self-isolating would be looking for new online content.

“It just seems like a good time to put it out now, especially with what’s going on, so people can think about something else other than the pandemic for a bit.”

The episode will air on March 31. To watch it, visit Beefed Up TV’s Facebook page.

READ: Okanagan business pumped to expand amid COVID-19

READ: Crews repair damage caused by water main break in Lake Country

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Police, fire rally for Vernon hospital workers in COVID-19 fight
Next story
Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

Just Posted

Kamloops RCMP investigate alleged abduction attempt

A 13-year-old boy told police he was approached and grabbed by a man

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

Okanagan Spirits donating free sanitizer to those most at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan distillery’s spirits that would have become whisky or gin is now being denatured to make hand sanitizer

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Living with faith

Bea Buhler is a pillar of strength at the Alliance Church

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

No need to press the walk button at some North Okanagan crosswalks

City automating intersections in response to COVID-19

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

SORCO rescues ‘Hope’ the owl, their first of 2020

The organization is experiencing a large decrease in the number of injured birds being reported

Clearwater RCMP look for missing Alberta man

Wayne Theriault was last believed to have been seen on March 24

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

WATCH: Police, fire rally for Vernon hospital workers in COVID-19 fight

Sirens blaring and pots clanging, residents and emergency responders cheer on nurses, doctors

North Okanagan woman helps others apply for EI amid COVID-19

Pandemic has locals retooling skillsets to help others

North Okanagan woman sews masks amid pandemic

Masks offer sense of safety and people need that now, says Becca Hoffmann

Most Read