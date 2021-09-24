Kelowna RCMP appeals for information regarding suspicious death

Mounties confirmed the identity of the woman found dead on side of Highway 33 as 41-year-old Krystal Moyan

Kelowna Mounties are looking for help in retracing the final steps of a woman leading up to her untimely death.

The RCMP has confirmed the identity of the woman whose body was found along Highway 33 near Nickel Road on Sept. 19 as 41-year-old Krystal Moyan.

The local detachment’s Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and the death is being considered suspicious — though it is not confirmed to be a homicide at this time as the RCMP is waiting on medical reports from the BC Coroners Service.

“Retracing Krystal’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” states Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

Mounties are hoping to speak with anybody who saw Moyan on the evening of Sept. 18 or the morning of Sept. 19. They’re also appealing for dash camera footage from anybody who was travelling in the area between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sept. 19.

Police describe Moyan as a five-foot-five Indigenous woman with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey winter jacket, a red T-shirt, dark sweatpants and black Nike shoes with a white sole and white logo.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.net.

