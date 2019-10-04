Several police have drawn their tasers as a man holds what appears to be a knife on a dock in downtown Kelowna, Friday. (Mackenzie Britton)

Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man

Police have drawn their tasers and are trying to control the situation

UPDATE: 3:23 pm

A standoff downtown Kelowna with a knife wielding man has come to an end, with no reports of injuries.

The RCMP canine unit had to be called into to subdue the man and facilitate an arrest.

—————

A man holding what appears to be a hunting knife is currently in a stand off with police on a dock at the Kelowna waterfront marina

At least six police officers are on scene with several of them holding tasers.

The man appears to be holding the knife towards his gut and is yelling at dozens of bystanders who are watching.

Around 2:45 p.m. police shot him with several rubber bullets, however it didn’t appear to affect the man.

A Capital News reporter said the man is holding his cell phone in one hand and the knife in the other. A canine team as well as the RCMP’s water team have also arrived on scene.

In a press release, police said they responded to the situation just after 1:10 p.m. for a man allegedly waving around a knife on the 200 block of Bernard Avenue.

When officers arrived the man isolated himself on the dock at the Kelowna waterfront marina.

“Our number one priority is the safety of everyone involved including the public, the police officers and the man,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster. “We are asking for citizens to avoid the area surrounding the marina until we can peacefully resolve the issue.”

The RCMP emergency response team, crisis negotiation team and Kelowna Fire Department have been brought in to assist the Kelowna RCMP to de-escalate the situation.

More to come.

