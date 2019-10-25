Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Reports of sexual assault in Kelowna are often deemed “unfounded,” according to numbers from Statistics Canada.

When a report is classified as unfounded, it means that after the investigation, police determined that no violation of the Criminal Code or any other federal statute occurred. Almost 40 per cent (35 of 88) of the city’s sexual assault reports were found as such, dwarfing the 15 per cent average across the province.

Last year also saw a slight uptick in the rate of reported sexual assaults, climbing from 34.55 incidents per 100,000 population to 38.26. These numbers are still down from 2015 when 47.81 incidents were reported per 100,000.

Of the 53 “actual” incidents, 25 were cleared — 20 by charge and five were “cleared otherwise.”

The Capital News reached out to Kelowna RCMP for a statement on the numbers but did not receive an immediate response.

