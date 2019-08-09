Cst. Robyn Boffy found the pug and dubbed him McPuggerson. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Kelowna RCMP found and rescued a new initiate for the RCMP Police Dog Section in a hot car Aug 8.

Unfortunately, the pug who was aptly named McPuggerson by Cst. Robyn Boffy did not pass the tests to become a permanent member of the force.

After being found in distress, the pup was cleared by a local vet and turned over to RDCO Animal Control Services.

The RCMP remind the public that a hot car is no place for a pet, especially with the 35 C temperatures the Okanagan has been seeing this week.

READ MORE: Property crime continues to drive crime rates: Kelowna RCMP

READ MORE: Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat
Next story
Revelstoke landfill in trouble with B.C.’s environmental protection division

Just Posted

Revelstoke landfill in trouble with B.C.’s environmental protection division

The CSRD has 30 days to make the changes or face up to $30,000 in fines

Revelstoke woman forgives RCMP after cannabis home raid

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Heat wave continues in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Revelstoke Visitor Information Centre notes decrease in July visitation

However, majority of visitors spend one or more nights in the city versus just passing through

Revelstoke food bank looking for volunteers for annual food drive

The Emergency Services Food Drive has been scheduled for Sept. 17

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Camper hurt in ‘very rare’ wolf attack in Banff National Park

Animal euthanized after it attacked a tent at the Ramparts Creek campground

B.C.’s first anti-pollution unit installed at Victoria-area marina

Device skims the water’s surface to collect debris, plastics and even oil

Husband of jaywalking couple awarded $98,000 in damages after seeing wife get hit

His wife was hit by a motorcycle as the pair crossed Victoria’s Yates Street in 2013

Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

A 19-year-old Surrey man and a 21-year-old Ontario man each face a number of potential charges

Police seize cash, vehicles and drugs headed to B.C.’s Shambhala music festival

Dealer busted en route to electronic music festival in West Kootenay

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Most Read