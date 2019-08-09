Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Kelowna RCMP found and rescued a new initiate for the RCMP Police Dog Section in a hot car Aug 8.

1/2 @KelownaRCMP wish to remind dog owners that their furry pals would rather stay home than be left in a hot car. Thursday afternoon police located a Pug that had been in distress inside a SUV, while the outside temperatures in #Kelowna were 35°C 🌡 pic.twitter.com/IZ5VOak6Ac — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) August 9, 2019

Unfortunately, the pug who was aptly named McPuggerson by Cst. Robyn Boffy did not pass the tests to become a permanent member of the force.

2/2 The cute pug dubbed #McPuggerson, by RCMP Cst. Boffy, was quickly initiated into the #RCMP Police Dog Section, however he could not jump the fences required. He was medically cleared by a local vet & turned over to @RDCOkanagan animal control. #HotPetsNotCool pic.twitter.com/L0oAMnnJp6 — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) August 9, 2019

After being found in distress, the pup was cleared by a local vet and turned over to RDCO Animal Control Services.

The RCMP remind the public that a hot car is no place for a pet, especially with the 35 C temperatures the Okanagan has been seeing this week.

