Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody from a unit of a Okanagan Seasons Motel at 9:40 p.m. photo: Sydney Morton/ Kelowna Capital News

Kelowna RCMP find wanted man in motel

RCMP took a wanted man into custody Saturday night

Kelowna RCMP’s front line officers brought a wanted man into police custody Saturday night.

Alongside the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT), armed with a warrant to enter and search the property, called out the occupants from a unit of a Okanagan Seasons Motel at 9:40 p.m.

“Two individuals were taken into police custody without incident, including a 29-year-old Kelowna man, known to police and wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Front line officers chose to err on the side of caution and call for the support of the specially trained tactical officers to assist with the potentially high risk arrest and entry into the suite.”

An imitation firearm was recovered by police at the scene. The 29-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody and later released by the Courts during a bail hearing. He is expected to appear in court next on Feb. 28.

