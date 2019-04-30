-Image: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP help arrest man wanted nation wide

The man was wanted on several arrest warrants

Mounties in Kelowna have arrested a man who was wanted Canada wide.

A team of Mounties from Kelowna were deployed to the Lower Mainland to assist in the search for Lesley McCulloch also known as Alexander Lester Kreed who was marked as wanted nation wide as of March 27 due to a number of arrest warrants.

READ MORE: One man in custody after Kelowna neighbourhood evacuated

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP crime stats on the rise

On April 28 a group effort from covert surveillance officers from the drug section of the Kelowna RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit tracked down and arrested McCulloch in a restaurant in Langley.

“Lesley McCulloch was arrested without any incident, by our team of plain clothes officers,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Once arrested, McCulloch was turned over to uniformed officers of our Lower Mainland partners from the Langley RCMP.”

Lesley McCulloch remains in custody at this time. He is expected to appear in court next on Monday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan boy gives back to B.C. Children’s Hospital after years of surgeries
Next story
South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: last day of avalanche forecast

High 12 degrees

Community Calendar April 30 to May 7

Events include: Writer’s Bloc, electric fence workshop and Spring Block Party

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Letter: total area protected against logging for caribou

The protected area is 229,418 ha

Music highlights from last ski season in Revelstoke

What shows were your favourite?

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

The Penticton Sikh Temple is inviting the public to join them in… Continue reading

Kelowna RCMP help arrest man wanted nation wide

The man was wanted on several arrest warrants

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Most Read