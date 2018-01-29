Image: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

Kelowna motorists are being warned once again that thieves are breaking into a number of local vehicles and stealing the items inside.

The Kelowna RCMP is continuing to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area in recent weeks, including thefts that are occurring in secured parkades.

On Jan. 13th, RCMP received a report that a number of vehicles had been entered and items were stolen from a parkade on Chapman Place, near Rowcliffe Park.

“The building was equipped with a video-surveillance system and therefore RCMP members were able to view video footage of a male and female committing the crime,” says Const. Lesley Smith.

“Kelowna RCMP were able to capture an image of just the male suspect and are now posting his photo in hopes that someone will be able to identify this individual in order to further our investigation.”

RCMP are asking anyone who can identify the male or who might have further information regarding this crime to please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 762-3300.

Related: Pizza delivery car stolen during Kelowna delivery

Related: Kelowna cop finds stolen tires

Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Wine Authority relocates to Summerland

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Storm cycle turns Revelstoke into a winter wonderland

The recent weather pattern has blanketed Revelstoke in tons of fresh snow

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

MP Wayne Stetski to hold telephone town hall

On Feb. 6. Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski will hear constituents concerns on pension theft

Fourteen Revelstoke athletes qualify for BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine and cross-country skiing, judo and speed skating

BC Hydro reporting three power outages

Around 300 customers are affected

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. Wine Authority relocates to Summerland

Office and equipment now at site on Prairie Valley Road

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Coffee House showcases local talent

Last night locals musicians brought down the house at the United Church

Snowfall warning for mountain passes

If you’re travelling by car today, you may want to read this

Most Read