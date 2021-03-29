Kelowna RCMP investigate reported shooting at Harvey Avenue

The public is asked to stay away from the area

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP has blocked off the entrance to Global Fitness Centre as officers investigate the area between the gym and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill for a report of a shooting.

Currently, there are three police cruisers on-site and a paramedic supervisor.

Kelowna Mounties have cordoned off an area of the Global Fitness/Dakodas Bar&Grill parking lot as they investigate a reported shooting. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/49wkCs3raK — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 29, 2021

Police are asking the public to stay away from Harvey Avenue after reports of a shooting incident.

Kelowna RCMP said officers are responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500-block of Harvey Avenue.

Details are unknown at this time, according to the police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

