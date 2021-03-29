Kelowna RCMP investigate reported shooting at Harvey Avenue

UPDATE: 1:33 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP has blocked off the entrance to Global Fitness Centre as officers investigate the area between the gym and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill for a report of a shooting.
Currently, there are three police cruisers on-site and a paramedic supervisor.
Kelowna Mounties have cordoned off an area of the Global Fitness/Dakodas Bar&Grill parking lot as they investigate a reported shooting. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/49wkCs3raK
— Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 29, 2021
—
Police are asking the public to stay away from Harvey Avenue after reports of a shooting incident.
Kelowna RCMP said officers are responding to a report of a shooting in the 1500-block of Harvey Avenue.
Details are unknown at this time, according to the police.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
