(File)

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected arson at construction site

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the site

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a suspected arson at a residence under construction.

Around 10:30 p.m. on April 11, officers were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department who were responding to a report of a residential fire on Alameda Court.

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the residence, which was under construction. The damages caused to the structure was minimal and the fire was contained quickly.

“Our officers spoke with witnesses who reportedly observed the two unknown suspects, who were chased away by concerned area residents,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “Investigators believe that both suspects departed in a vehicle and are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam video, home surveillance footage or any information to contact the police.”

If you have any information about the suspected arson, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Glenmore Road in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP remind public that tinted vehicle windows are illegal

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs
Next story
Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Just Posted

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Revelstoke library to celebrate 100 years

Multiple virtual events planned

Revelstoke working to adopt BC Energy Step Code

There will be public consultation before the Building Bylaw is amended

OPINION: Local journalism matters

Support local journalism during COVID-19

Five ways to take action against invasive plants while stuck at home

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society says it’s a great time to get a start on your garden

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

Coalmont man defends decision to host campers, despite stay-at-home advisories

“People all figure if you come from the coast there is a virus trail”

B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Community urged to share luck with North Okanagan neighbours

Food and toiletry collection underway this week for those in need

Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected arson at construction site

According to eyewitnesses, two individuals were observed lighting a fire at the site

Okanagan School of the Arts launches online memoir writing course

Course aims to help people stay creative and inspired during isolation

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

North Okanagan hospice fundraiser sidelined due to COVID-19

Dancing with the Vernon Stars on hold

Most Read