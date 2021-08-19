(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after man found dead at Parkinson Recreation Park

Criminality is not suspected in this incident

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a man was found dead at the Parkinson Recreation Park near Parkinson Way Wednesday evening (Aug. 18).

At around 6:30 p.m., Mounties were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services after the body of a man in his 60s was found at the location.

“The investigation has determined that criminality is not suspected in this incident,” said Cpl. Tania Carroll of the Kelowna RCMP.

Carroll added that the BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the man came to his death.

READ MORE: Search continues for Alberta man presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
One-bedroom rental in Vancouver will cost you $2,100 a month, tops in Canada
Next story
Trudeau’s election gamble for a majority government garners skepticism from expert

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District cleared the evacuation alert in effect for the K3 Cat Ski Lodge, northeast of Sicamous, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2021. (CSRD map)
Evacuation alert cleared for Shuswap ski lodge

BCCDC
33 New COVID-19 cases reported in Revelstoke

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has lifted the evacuation alert in place for properties in the vicinity of the Three Valley Lake wildfire, including the Three Valley Chateau. (Facebook: James Courtenay)
All clear: Evacuation alert lifted for Three Valley properties

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lettuce is part of the sunflower family