Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The Kelowna RCMP has located the body of a man who had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020.

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was discovered on Aug. 28. and his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Turchinsky, 80, was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

No other information is available at this time.

