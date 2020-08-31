Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

The Kelowna RCMP has located the body of a man who had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020.

Ronald Junior “Turk” Turchinsky was discovered on Aug. 28. and his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Turchinsky, 80, was last seen on Monday in the Vernon area.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

No other information is available at this time.

READ MORE: One dead, another injured following a shooting in Kelowna

READ MORE: Six things to do on International Overdose Awareness Day

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Six things to do on International Overdose Awareness Day
Next story
B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Just Posted

Six things to do on International Overdose Awareness Day

The day recognizes the impact of overdoses in our communities and to remember those who have been lost

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

Two fires burning in National Parks near Revelstoke

Fire crews are monitoring and the fires aren’t expected to spread

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Welfare of animals is top priority, CEO says

Christie Mountain wildfire suspected lightning caused: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service announced their findings into the wildfire on Aug. 31

Kelowna RCMP locate body of missing man

The man had been missing since Aug. 25, 2020

Family finds strong sense of community at BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery has now sold out

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Canucks trail best-of-seven NHL playoff series 3-1

One man dead, another injured following a shooting in Kelowna

A man drove to hospital with the body of another man in the vehicle following the shooting

Civilians, fire crews douse Okanagan village brush fire

Blaze Saturday, Aug. 29, was close to spot where similar fire broke out Sunday, Aug. 23 in Lumby

Most Read