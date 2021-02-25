Kelowna RCMP look for men allegedly involved in bar brawl

The alleged assaults took place at a pub on Academy Way

Have you seen these men? Crime Stoppers.

A group of men who were allegedly involved in a brawl back in 2020 are now the centre of a Kelowna RCMP investigation.

Police are looking into multiple assaults that took place early last year at a pub located on Academy Way.

RCMP has video footage of the incident and is appealing to the public for information regarding the men caught on tape.

If you have information please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your tip through our website at www.crimestoppers.net.

