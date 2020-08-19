Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

A photo of the distinctive ring turned in to Kelowna RCMP. (Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP is searching for the owner of a missing ring.

The owner of a local business turned the ring in at the local detachment on Aug. 19.

“This ring is rather distinctive and features an engraved message on the inside,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“If this ring belongs to you, please come to the Kelowna RCMP detachment to claim it.”

