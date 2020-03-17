Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

In an attempt to ensure the safety of the public and its officers as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the Kelowna RCMP is making changes.

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice. Also, RCMP civil fingerprinting services will not be provided until further notice.

The RCMP has asked those who are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing to not come to the detachment for police services.

These changes are being made as a preventative measure and do not affect 911 service or calls to the non-emergency police line 250-762-3300. Both of those services continue to be offered 24/7.

The RCMP also has an online crime reporting tool that can be used in lieu of going into the detachment to report crimes.

Residents and business owners from across the Kelowna Regional Detachment area, which includes the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland and the District of Lake Country, with a valid email address, are able to use the online tool using their computers, smartphones or tablets to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

  • Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer
  • You have no witness nor suspect
  • You have lost something that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it
  • There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals

READ MORE: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Crews rescue injured hiker at West Kelowna trail

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bans all gatherings of 50+ people to slow COVID-19 transmission
Next story
SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

Just Posted

Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest stayed at Sutton Place Hotel, dined at Rockford, Mackenzie Tavern and skied at RMR

Southside Market asking public to come at 9, let seniors shop earlier

It’s safer for vulnerable people to come in when the store opens in the morning

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Three more deaths recorded, two at North Vancouver care home

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Transit bus smashes into building after colliding with truck in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Mar. 16. at the intersection of Cadder and Richter

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Garry Norkum owner and manager of Cyclepath in Kelowna encourages biking at this time

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Most Read