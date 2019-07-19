Still image taken from video surveillance footage which shows the two unknown suspects in the foreground and the suspect vehicle, with its headlights on, in the background. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Kelowna RCMP have released an astonishing video in hopes of advancing their investigation into a commercial break and enter carried out during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 13.

On Monday, RCMP received a report of a commercial break, enter and theft from a winery located along Chute Lake Road in Kelowna’s Southwest Mission area. Police conducted a review of video surveillance footage captured by the business, which shows as the suspects gained access to a storage area on the property and removed a number of tools.

READ MORE: Memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery

READ MORE: Two Kelowna robbers have been court charged

The suspects remain unknown but are said to be male and driving a minivan, which RCMP believe to be a Chevrolet make.

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “After loading an arc welder, a car jack and other tools into the van, the suspects haphazardly tied a generator to the rear of the vehicle and drove away from the scene.”

Cpl. O’Donaghey adds, “the generator not only created a serious traffic hazard on the roadway, but the sparks it created from being dragged along the asphalt posed a significant risk of triggering a wildfire.”

If you witnessed this incident or you have any information that may be of assistance to investigators, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Wildfire Service warns wet weather no reason to be complacent
Next story
Okanagan fawn will be euthanized Friday night unless claimed by sanctuary

Just Posted

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce Meets with Minister Donaldson on Caribou Recovery Plan

Specific concerns from Revelstoke were discussed

Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives $8,000 grant

As part of the BC Gaming Grants

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Father and autistic son bike across Canada

They passed through Revelstoke on July 18

Revelstoke’s parks department proposes maintenance and inspection policy

The policy formally lays out inspection and response timelines

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry supply

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Survivorship Dragon Boat Team wins in Vernon

Team takes top spot in A division at festival

Kelowna car thief’s sentencing delayed

Stanley Nickason pled guilty car theft charges in B.C. Supreme Court

Development gives Kelowna community garden the boot

Glen Valley residents given a few days to break it down before land development

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

RDOS contributes funds to arts centre workshop

South Okanagan Performing Arts Centre Society wants input into proposed facility

World-famous sopranos to hold concert in Okanagan

Two Canadian sopranos are bringing their world-famous voices to the Okanagan for one night only

Kelowna RCMP release video of reckless theft out of Southwest Mission

“Their tactics were anything but subtle,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

Summerland Fall Fair to include zucchini race

Event is in honour of bobsleigh athlete Justin Kripps

Most Read