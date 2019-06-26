Kelowna RCMP search for missing senior

Cathy Wilson has dementia and was seen leaving her care facility in Rutland

Kelowna RCMP are asking for help finding a missing senior with Dementia who left her care facility around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

65 year old, Cathy Wilson was last seen on the 100 block of Davie Road in the Rutland Community of Kelowna BC.

RCMP are concerned for Wilson’s well being as she gets very confused and could be lost.

Wilson is described as being 5’ 2” in height, 160 lbs, has short salt and pepper hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a black dress shirt with white flowers, knee-length khaki shorts, green socks and pink running shoes.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen Wilson or knows of her whereabouts to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

