Kelowna RCMP search for missing teen

Reina Hodgins was last seen wearing pink shorts, dark shirt and red frame glasses carrying a black and white polka dot backpack, but is presumed to have changed to a grey t-shirt and black bicycle shorts. (Contributed)

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Reina Hodgins, 14, was last seen on Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at her residence. Police have confirmed she is in the company of an unidentified man.

Video surveillance obtained by the Kelowna RCMP indicates the man is associated with a newer model white Ford Mustang convertible with a black soft top and no front license plate.

Police are concerned for Hodgin’s well-being and family report that it is out of character for her to be without contact.

The teen is described as caucasian, five feet four inches tall, with a slim build and dark brown, shoulder-length hair. She was seen wearing pink shorts, a dark shirt and red-framed glasses and was carrying a black and white polka dot backpack. It is believed she changed into a grey T-shirt and black bicycle shorts.

Hodgins may also be riding a burgundy-coloured mountain bicycle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reina is urged to contact their local police, or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
