Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP seek witness of Harley crash on Harvey Ave.

The collision occurred on Aug. 3 and both passengers of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries

The Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses and dash camera footage of an August 3, collision on Harvey Avenue near Kirschner Road.

The incident between a motorcycle and a car occurred at approximately 1:30p.m.

A 2020 Harley Davidson MC, was travelling westbound on Harvey Ave and collided (Tbone) with the rear passenger door of a 2005 Grey Volkswagen Jetta, reports the RCMP.

Both passengers of the motorcycle were launched off the bike and suffered significant injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video are being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Impaired driving suspected in death of Hedley teen
Next story
B.C. mining company fined $35K over ads masquerading as journalism

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Tongue prints

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)
Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

A lottery ticket for the Aug. 5 Lotto Max competition matched all four Extra numbers, worth $500,000, and was purchased in Lake Country. (File photo)
Lake Country lottery ticket worth $500K

The Peach ice cream had become a major tourists attraction onto itself. But city staff awarded the license for the next three years to Alberta-based company. (The Peach Facebook) The Peach, on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Penticton, has become an iconic landmark of Penticton’s lakefront. (The Peach Facebook)
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest