A vehicle went into a ditch after several alleged police reports claiming a female passenger was heard screaming for help on April 29, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses of crash that narrowly missed pedestrians

The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on April 29

Kelowna RCMP is asking witnesses to come forward after a red Cavalier crashed near the intersection of Springfield Road and Leckie Road on Wednesday afternoon, narrowly missing pedestrians.

On April 29, just after 1:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP received a report from a concerned citizen of a red Chevrolet Cavalier with a passenger who appeared to be in distress and calling for help.

Officers began looking for the vehicle and located it near the intersection of Springfield Road and Leckie Road. The vehicle had left the road and crashed through a fence, just missing a bus shelter and flipped onto its side. Both the passenger and the man believed to be the driver of the vehicle were located by police.

The female passenger was also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene and transported by BC Emergency Health Services to hospital for treatment for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. He faces potential charges and has since been released from custody with a future court date. This matter is still under investigation.

“Officers spoke with several witnesses to this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“However, we believe there were several others who had stopped to render assistance at this scene, and left prior to police arrival. We are asking that they call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.”

