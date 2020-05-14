Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light, striking another vehicle

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking additional witnesses to a late-night collision that sent a man to hospital in late April.

RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road on April 25.

Investigators believe that a green Chevrolet Malibu was travelling northbound along Cooper Road, when it was struck by a black GMC Yukon reportedly headed eastbound on Harvey Avenue. Early indicators suggest that the driver of the Yukon failed to stop for a red light at the intersection.

The driver of the Yukon attempted to flee the scene but his vehicle stopped working shortly afterward. He was located in the immediate vicinity and taken into police custody.

The driver of the Malibu was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. He has since been released from hospital and continues to recover at home.

The RCMP’s investigative findings will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment.

“We believe there are several witnesses who haven’t yet come forward,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP. “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward to speak with our investigators.”

If you witnessed this crash or you have any information, you can contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

