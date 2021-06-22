Kelowna RCMP seize illicit drugs, guns, money in Lower Mission home

Police seized the items on Friday, June 18 at a home in Tomby Court

Illicit drugs, weapons and money were seized from a Lower Mission home on Friday, June 18. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP seized guns, illicit drugs and money at a Lower Mission home on Friday (June 18).

Police said in a release that the detachment’s community safety unit, general duty unit as well as police dog services and Kelowna bylaw officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 600-block of Tomby Court.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“They also seized firearms, weapons and Canadian currency.”

Police arrested eight people at the scene. No charges have been laid yet and all individuals have been released as the investigation continues.

The full findings will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for review and charges.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip through their website.

