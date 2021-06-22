Illicit drugs, weapons and money were seized from a Lower Mission home on Friday, June 18. (Kelowna RCMP)

Illicit drugs, weapons and money were seized from a Lower Mission home on Friday, June 18. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP seize illicit drugs, guns, money in Lower Mission home

Police seized the items on Friday, June 18 at a home in Tomby Court

Kelowna RCMP seized guns, illicit drugs and money at a Lower Mission home on Friday (June 18).

Police said in a release that the detachment’s community safety unit, general duty unit as well as police dog services and Kelowna bylaw officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 600-block of Tomby Court.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“They also seized firearms, weapons and Canadian currency.”

Police arrested eight people at the scene. No charges have been laid yet and all individuals have been released as the investigation continues.

The full findings will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for review and charges.

Anyone with information about criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip through their website.

READ MORE: Killer rapist denied parole, Paul Bernardo, had plans to relocate to Kelowna

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure
Next story
Trans Mountain tree cutting can resume as stop-work order on pipeline route lifts

Just Posted

Kids playing at Williamson Lake during last summer’s heatwave. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
B.C. heatwave: Expect 35 C this weekend in Revelstoke

MLA Doug Clovechok for Columbia River-Revelstoke in the Canada Day parade in 2019. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No word from City of Revelstoke if Canada Day celebrations are planned

Yoga with Goats instructor Samantha Richardson gets some attention from one of the goats while stretching on her mat June 15 at O’Keefe Ranch. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Yoga gone to the goats at North Okanagan ranch

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar