Dr. Bonnie Henry is pictured with Anmol Singh, who was attacked in a racist tirade earlier this week. Henry visited Trinity Baptist Church, a vaccination site last month. (Paladin Security/Twitter)

Kelowna RCMP still investigating man’s racist tirade at vaccine clinic

Supt. Kara Triance said the case could be considered a hate crime

The investigation continues into a racist tirade that happened earlier this summer at a Kelowna vaccination clinic, according to RCMP.

The incident in question happened on July 13 and was caught on camera by a local reporter. Kelowna resident Bruce Orydzuk, a well-known protester in the community and who has been seen harassing media personnel, was seen yelling at and berating a security worker at the vaccination clinic hosted by Trinity Baptist Church.

The security guard, later identified as Anmol Singh, was asking a group of protesters to move along when Orydzuk started telling Singh to “go back to (his) country” and that he “(is) not a Canadian”.

Supt. Kara Triance said that they have taken statements for the file and that they will be treating the case as a hate crime.

“That incident and the actions that led up to that incident are deplorable… that case is being looked at for the threshold of a hate crime,” she said.

“That threshold is extremely high… so what we’re doing here is making sure we have all the evidence we can gather in this and putting forth the best case possible.”

She said the case has taken long to investigate as this isn’t an everyday occurrence that officers look into and has required collaboration with the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Though still an active investigation, Triance said she anticipates her officers will put forward a recommendation on charges to the service.

After the video of the incident made the rounds on social media platforms, Singh received an outpouring of support, with many condemning Orydzuk’s behaviour.

