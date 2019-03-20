Photo: Sydney Morton

Kelowna RCMP tackle man in Glenmore area

A witness saw RCMP make an arrest on Valley Road just after 6 p.m.

Heavy police pressence was reported at 720 Valley Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

A witness of the incident said that one man was apprehended by RCMP.

“I parked..and there was only one cop car when I first came, and all of a sudden the police officer just tackled this guy,” said Kenzie Smedley, who was in the area at the time.

“This guy started screaming and then cop cars kept coming, and they (tied) him down,” she said of the incident.

The man was then put into an ambulance.

Kelowna Capital News will report more details as they are made available.

