Kelowna RCMP with guns drawn take down one man at Orchard Plaza

RCMP swarmed Orchard Plaza Tuesday morning, drawing guns and canine units in tow as officers surrounded the MEC building.

More than seven RCMP vehicles could be seen in the parking lot before 10 a.m.

According to a witness, there were at least two men in black crawling on their stomachs in front of the MEC business as police had their guns drawn.

One person appeared to have been arrested in the incident.

More to come.

@KelownaRCMP surround Orchard Plaza in #Kelowna about 10 a.m. guns drawn, one person arrested. @KelownaCapNews for more info pic.twitter.com/f6nbKVtINI — Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) June 28, 2022

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

KelownaRCMP