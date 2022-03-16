Kelowna is currently the third most expensive rental market in the country. (Pixabay)

Kelowna records third-highest average rent in Canada

Fastest growing one-bedroom price in nation

Kelowna is the third most expensive city in Canada in terms of rent prices, according to a recent Canadian Rent Report.

Released on Mar. 15 by rental site Zumper, the report ranks Kelowna below just Vancouver and Toronto.

Vancouver’s average rent is listed as a whopping $2,190 a month for a one-bedroom tenancy, while Toronto is listed at $1,900.

Kelowna’s average rent price is $1,800.

The report lists the return of renters to larger Canadian cities as COVID-19 restrictions ease as a major factor in recent rent spikes.

Kelowna had the fastest-growing one-bedroom rent rate in the nation last month, up 5.3 per cent. The spike caused Kelowna to leapfrog Victoria into the third-most expensive in Canada.

Over the last year, Kelowna rent has spiked approximately 21 per cent.

For a two-bedroom rental, Kelownians can expect to pay an average of $2,150, a 4.9 per cent growth rate.

READ MORE: Ground Broken for development at Gateway 286 near Merritt

READ MORE: West Kelowna man fined, banned for illegally hunting bull moose

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HousingKelownarental market

Previous story
Government accountability for BC Ferries must be maintained, BC Green MLA says

Just Posted

Kelowna is currently the third most expensive rental market in the country. (Pixabay)
Kelowna records third-highest average rent in Canada

Canadian Parliamentarians and invited guests listen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Canadian parliament, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP Morrison calls Ukraine President ‘a true leader’ following address to Parliament

According to Cathy English, curator of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, the new exhibit will feature Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke, who held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 909)
Untold stories: Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives grant for new exhibit

Revelstoke Grizzlies vs Osoyoos Coyotes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Grizzlies pummel Coyotes in convincing Game 1 victory