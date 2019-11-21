Kelowna remembers road crash victims

The eighth annual the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna

It’s the fifth time Hidedki Mimura has visted Kelowna, the first two were to see his daughter Melissa Mimura while she was attending UBC Okanagan, the last three times were to remember her at a vigil.

Flying from Japan every November for the last three years Mimura has come to speak at the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims in Kelowna.

“I’ve been coming since our beloved daughter Melissa was killed on the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday, April 2, 2017,” he said at the event on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Hergott: Day of remembrance for road traffic victims

The eighth annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims is organized by lawyer Paul Hergott to remember those killed or seriously injured on Canadian roads.

“There are 16 fatalities in British Columbia approximately every three weeks,” said Hergott. “But, those fatalities just ring and they ring and they ring.

Unless we think about the hundreds who are injured for every fatality we won’t have the motivation to have anything to change it. That is what a day of remembrance for road crash victims is all about.”

READ MORE: A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

Mimura was one of several people who have lost loved ones to traffic-related incidents that attended the memorial event in the Orchard Park Mall parking lot.

He said he doesn’t just attend the event so people can hear his story, he also hopes it will push politicians and judges to make road safer.

“The guy who killed Melissa only got $1,500 fine, no suspension or cancellation of his license,” said Mimura. “And, because she was a student there is no compensation.”

Hergott continues to hold the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims in Kelowna to not only bring attention to road safety, but also bring about change for the better.

“The fact of the matter is our road safety policies in B.C. have been absolutely atrocious. We are going backward instead of forward,” he said.

Hergott points to distracted driving as one of the biggest problems.

“Science has told us that hands-free cell-phone use is identically distracting (as hand-held), yet we tell the road driving public it is OK to talk away on the cell phone as long as it’s hands-free,” explained Hergott. “This sets us backwards for road safety.”

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon man wanted by police
Next story
South Cariboo driver hits four cows due to fog

Just Posted

Sorcerer Lodge in Golden recognized as first Whitebark Pine Friendly Ski Area in Canada

A celebration is happening Nov. 21 at Mt. Begbie Brewery

Clearing today in Revelstoke

High three degrees

City of Revelstoke company owes millions

With the proposed propane subsidy, mayor said RCEC won’t be able to compete

Mixed responses to proposed propane subsidy in Revelstoke

FortisBC is proposing an amalgamation of propane and natural gas rates

In/vertigo shooting second video at Traverse Nov. 21

The band is performing the first show of the season

Kelowna remembers road crash victims

The eighth annual the World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims was held in Kelowna

Back-to-back car fires in Vernon

Two SUVs engulfed in flames snuffed by firefighters in two weeks on Commonage Road

Vernon man wanted by police

RCMP ask for public’s help in locating man charged with aggravated assault

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

It could take you 218 years to save up for a house in this B.C. neighbourhood

It would take 27 years in the most affordable city in the Lower Mainland

Historical Society branch works to preserve Summerland history

Names proposed for roundabouts to honour local heritage

NeighbourLink Summerland coordinates Christmas dinner matchup

This Christmas will be sixth annual community event

Princeton council votes to open parts of KVR to motorized vehicles

Sections of the KRV trail through Princeton will be opened next year… Continue reading

Beat the winter blahs with Ancora harmonies

Wintersongs Friday, Nov. 22 in Vernon and Saturday, Nov. 23 in Salmon Arm

Most Read