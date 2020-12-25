DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna

Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will give away free dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

On Christmas Day from 2 p.m. till 6 p.m., DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will be hosting a free dinner.

Patrick Leon and Lydia Zevenbergen, who both work at the restaurant wanted to do something for those less fortunate at Christmas time.

Anyway is welcome to come to celebrate from people experiencing homelessness, first responders, healthcare workers, families that need a leg up and anyone who would otherwise be spending Christmas alone or without a nice turkey dinner.

DunnEnzies Pizza will give away 100 dinners over the course of four hours.

Volunteers from around the community are gathering at different DunnEnzies locations to help prep for the many meals.

The local pizzeria is no stranger to giving back, from supporting local sports teams to hosting fundraisers or events, the business often engages with the community.

DunnEnzies is located at 1559 Ellis Street.

READ MORE: Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green
Next story
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

Just Posted

Harry and Finnigan underneath the Christmas Tree. Submitted by Abbey Renaud
PHOTOS: Review readers share their holiday photos

The winner of the contest was featured on the cover of the Dec. 24 issue

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

The Peach is looking ready for its COVID Christmas. (Monique Tamminga/Black Press)
T’was the night before Christmas in the Okanagan

It’s true that this year has had sadness aplenty, we’ll never forget the year 2020

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. Do you know about the history of Santa? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Christmas to the test

How much do you really know about the iconic Dec. 25 holiday and its traditions?

Hwy 1 west of Lake Louise Overpass in Alberta. DriveBC
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna
Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will give away free dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gregory Byron donated blood for the 157th time on Christmas Eve, 2020. He has donated enough blood for over 470 life-saving transfusions over the last 50 years. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan man donates 14 bodies worth of blood in 50 years

Gregory Byron has been donating blood since he was 17-years old

Most Read