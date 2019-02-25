Chef Rod Butters of Raudz Regional Table photo: contributed

Kelowna restaurant looks for alternative to styrofoam

Chef Rod Butters from Raudz Regional Table challenged other chefs to join him

Raudz Regional Table in Kelowna is working toward removing styrofoam from the restaurant.

Chef Rod Butters announced the initiative at the during a meeting this month with the Okanagan Chefs Association.

“Many Okanagan Chefs members are working towards removing styrofoam from their restaurants. We thank Chef Butters for leading the way, and to restaurant suppliers for listening and helping us make this happen,” says a social media post from the Okanagan Chefs Association.

RELATED:'There is no market for it,' Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Butters has challenged other members of the association that works to promote professionalism in the food industry, network and provide education for cooks and chefs that are members.

“[Butters] challenged members to join in and encouraging suppliers to find an earth friendly replacement for styrofoam,” says a social media post from Raudz Regional Table.

