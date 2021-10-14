Renegade Kitchen and Craft Bar at 467 Leon Ave. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna restaurant that defied vaccine card program now listed for sale

Renegade Kitchen and Craft Bar is up for sale on Royal Lepage Kelowna at $150,000

A Kelowna restaurant that was forced to close last week after refusing to comply with the province’s COVID-19 vaccine passport program is now up for sale.

On Oct. 8, Interior Health (IH) ordered Renegade Kitchen and Craft Bar to cease operations due to non-compliance with the public health order.

“We are choosing to remain an inclusive place for all of our staff and guests,” the restaurant wrote in a social media post in mid-September. “We are not anti-vaxx, but we are anti these health cards as they are causing such division and exclusion in our community and society.”

Shortly after their closure, the plant-based restaurant advised customers on their website that they are “temporarily closed” and to “stay tuned.”

Now, less than a week after being ordered to close, the restaurant’s building at 467 Leon Ave. has been listed for sale on Royal Lepage Kelowna at $150,000. The restaurant first opened in December 2019.

“Lease rates are incredible and almost unheard of in the downtown core,” reads the listing. “Currently 2 years and 8+ months left on the lease with a 5-year tenant option after that.”

