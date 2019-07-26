Kelowna Climate save is taking to the streets for environmental awareness for the second week in a row. (Kelowna Climate Save)

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

A Kelowna environmental group is chalking it up to RibFest in front of Interior Savings on Bernard Ave. tonight.

Kelowna Climate Save is participating in what they call “chalktivism” by marking the sidewalks of Kelowna Rib-Fest’s main sponsor with animal agriculture and climate change-related sentiments.

READ MORE: Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

READ MORE: Townhouse project proposed for Rutland

The group is concerned with the impact that animal agriculture has on our planet and has chosen RibFest as a local target.

“Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely,” states the group on its Facebook page.

“It’s also a leading source of ocean dead zones, deforestation, mass species extinctions, and excessive water and land use. Veganism is a critical part of climate actions and, along with eliminating fossil fuels, is our last hope to avoid catastrophic tipping points for our climate.”

The Kelowna Climate Save is a chapter of the worldwide environmental group The Save Movement.

This is the third time the group will take to the streets, and it currently has three more dates set on its Facebook page.

The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest is Aug. 23 to 25 at City Park.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on
Next story
Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Just Posted

For Revelstoke: Less wildfires but more area burned this year compared to 2018

So far, 19 more hectares have burned

City of Revelstoke develops new three year Resort Development Strategy

It will allocate over 2.6 million in funding

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

‘People act like it’s a speedway’: owner of struck cat wants people to slow down

Stormy was killed by a vehicle earlier this month along Airport Way

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Bryer Schmegelsky’s mother pleads with him to ‘come home safe’

Port Alberni teens still at large in Canada-wide manhunt

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Penticton bonsai artist receives international award

Jim Peterson has been working with bonsai for around 30 years

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Four killed in float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane near Addenbroke Island

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

‘Animal agriculture is a key source of greenhouse gas emissions that can be eliminated entirely’

Most Read