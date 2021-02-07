Lucky To Go plans to have its food delivery service operational within the next two weeks. (Lucky To Go)

Kelowna ride-share company to offer low-fee food delivery service

In response to the ‘B.C. fee’ implemented by Skip The Dishes, Lucky To Go is offering low-fee food delivery services

Restaurants have it tough right now and Mandeep Rana sees that.

His company, B.C.-based Lucky To Go, is the only ride-sharing service currently operational in Kelowna and soon it will be expanding to offer food-delivery as well — while taking far less commission than its larger counterparts.

The B.C. government recently capped the commission rate food delivery services are allowed to charge restaurants at 15 per cent. In response, Skip The Dishes added a new 99-cent “B.C. fee” which consumers and restaurant owners alike met with disdain.

Lucky To Go’s food delivery service will have no such “hidden fees” and will charge just eight per cent commission, a number Rana believes to be the lowest in the industry. And for the first 90 days, restaurants will be charged nothing but a transaction fee.

With a full fleet of drivers ready to take on the new task, Lucky To Go is currently filling out its roster of restaurants and Rana says he anticipates the service to be operational within the next two weeks.

The service will be amalgamated with the current Lucky To Go mobile application.

Restaurateurs looking to sign up for the new service can do so at luckytogocanada.com.

READ MORE: Successful first week for Lucky To Go, service expansion underway

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood & Dining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Doctors fear an impending wave of cancer patients after COVID-19 delays
Next story
MPs demand relocation of 2022 Olympics due to China’s abuse of Uighurs

Just Posted

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing $25,000 for a natural playscape at Begbie View Elementary . (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke youth activity projects funded by Columbia Basin Trust

In total the trust granted $500,000 to 80 projects across the region

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
House fire contained in secondary suite in Revelstoke

Counter top appliance identified as cause of the fire

(Unsplash.com photo)
Arctic winds to chill Okanagan next week

Environment Canada is forecasting unseasonably cold temperatures starting Monday through next week

Flowers peeking through the snow in Revelstoke last spring, while COVID-19 began to surge across the world. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: If we had gone into lockdown would we still be ‘stuck’?

No date is set for B.C.’s health orders to end

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

Lucky To Go plans to have its food delivery service operational within the next two weeks. (Lucky To Go)
Kelowna ride-share company to offer low-fee food delivery service

In response to the ‘B.C. fee’ implemented by Skip The Dishes, Lucky To Go is offering low-fee food delivery services

The Bumwrap on Main St. was victim of a smash and grab on Thursday, Feb. 4.
WATCH: Brazen smash and grab in downtown Penticton caught on camera

Luckily, the tenant upstairs scared the thief off at Bumwrap clothing store

Coquihalla Summit on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 7. (DriveBC)
Snowfall warnings in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

A total of 10-15 centimetres of snow is anticipated on mountain passes throughout the day Sunday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Big White Ski Resort’s Village Centre seen via webcam on Feb. 7, 2021. (Big White)
Snow Report: Big White receives 16cm of fresh powder

Alpine base now sits at 224 centimetres

Pennask Wind Farm. (Contributed)
Two Okanagan wind farms sold to Calgary-based company

Canadian Power has agreed to purchase Okanagan Wind’s two local wind farms

Most Read