Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

After reports that a Kelowna nightclub was operating in breach of public health orders, Interior Health is giving the Liquid Zoo the all-clear.

The Liquid Zoo is staying open until 2 a.m., which caused several people to take to social media to question the business and its practices.

According to the public health order put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, unless a full meal service is provided, businesses must close by 11 p.m. and all patrons must vacate the premises.

Interior Health (IH) confirmed the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service and is no longer operating as a nightclub, therefore it is able to remain open to the public past 11 p.m.

Despite accusations that the establishment was overselling at last call, the health authority also confirmed the Liquid Zoo is not in breach of any liquor sales and are meeting the ongoing obligations under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

According to the provincial health order, licensed facilities need to adhere to specific limits on how much alcohol each person can order at a time (3 ounces of liquor, 24 ounces of beer, etc.). Overselling at last call would be a violation of these requirements, stated IH.

The Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch will investigate reports of locations that are violating the Act.

