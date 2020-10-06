The Liquid Zoo on Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna. Google.

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

After reports that a Kelowna nightclub was operating in breach of public health orders, Interior Health is giving the Liquid Zoo the all-clear.

The Liquid Zoo is staying open until 2 a.m., which caused several people to take to social media to question the business and its practices.

According to the public health order put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, unless a full meal service is provided, businesses must close by 11 p.m. and all patrons must vacate the premises.

Interior Health (IH) confirmed the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service and is no longer operating as a nightclub, therefore it is able to remain open to the public past 11 p.m.

Despite accusations that the establishment was overselling at last call, the health authority also confirmed the Liquid Zoo is not in breach of any liquor sales and are meeting the ongoing obligations under the Liquor Control and Licensing Act.

According to the provincial health order, licensed facilities need to adhere to specific limits on how much alcohol each person can order at a time (3 ounces of liquor, 24 ounces of beer, etc.). Overselling at last call would be a violation of these requirements, stated IH.

The Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch will investigate reports of locations that are violating the Act.

READ MORE: Kelowna nurse suspended for not following infection control protocol

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan resident’s property hit with racist vandalism
Next story
Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous as RCMP investigate collision

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP ask public to help find missing cyclist

James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Revelstoke Credit Union CEO to retire in May

Roberta Bobicki has been working at the credit union for 40 years

Funeral home in Revelstoke aquired by new owners, managers will remain

Penticton’s Providence Funeral Homes bought the Bowers group

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Revelstoke propane users to be charged natural gas rates

FortisBC received approval from the BC Utilities Commission for the change

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Kelowna rescue crews called out to two separate incidents involving seniors

A 74-year-old man with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital from Scenic Canyon, rescue ongoing for 84-year-old on KVR

Sicamous RCMP confirm two dead in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous as RCMP investigate collision

Highway closed in both directions near the Hummingbird Resort

Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Installation of three chairs can be seen at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park

Most Read