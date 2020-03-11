Owen Clark’s journey will take five to six days round trip (Photo courtesy of Jodi Morris)

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

When KLO Middle School student Owen Clark found out he’d be attending a global leadership conference in Ontarioin April, he wanted to travel there in the most environmentally-friendly way possible and lead by example.

His research quickly led him to rule out taking a plane because it is one of the most carbon-intensive transportation options out there.

He then turned to trains, but realized it would would take too long to travel thousands of kilometres across the country.

Instead, Clark turned to only other reliable way of transportation left – the open road.

The problem was that driving a gasoline powered vehicle wouldn’t be environmentally friendly either; that’s when he turned his attention to the idea of renting an electric vehicle.

READ MORE: Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

“I decided to rent a Tesla Model 3, particularly because it’s one of the electric cars that can go the furthest on a battery,” said Clark.

“This car can go almost as far as a gas car in terms of mileage.”

The Tesla Model 3 can travel 518 kilometres on a full battery, according to the company’s website.

To help cover the $4,500 to rent the car, Clark recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to support his initiative.

“The GoFundMe page is going pretty great,” said Clark.

“We’ve raised have $1,500 so far. That includes one big $500 donation that we received on Monday, March 10.”

Clark said he hopes to inspire others to reduce their own carbon footprint when they travel next.

“When people take a lot of short flights or when they have to make a lot of connecting flights, their own carbon footprint can really go up,” said Clark.

“To lower your footprint, you can take a longer vacation instead of a shorter one or just travel locally.”

Clark said he also hopes to inspire business people to lower their carbon footprint.

“More and more people are now able to do some of their business online,” said Clark.

“Next time you’re planning to fly somewhere for a business trip, maybe think of doing a Facetime or Facecall instead.”

Clark expects the drive to take about five to six days round-trip.

So far, nine people have donated to Clark’s fundraiser online.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey couple had abusive relationship prior to woman’s West Kelowna murder
Next story
Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants to protect Mt. Begbie

They have sent a letter encouraging the CSRD support their request

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Avalanche control closures near Rogers Pass

Individual closures of two hours until 3 p.m.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort crowns new king and queen of the mountain

It was the third year of the event

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

Vernon Winter Carnival announces Wild West theme

Carnival of the Wild West will be the theme for the 61st annual Winter Carnival

RCMP respond to multiple vehicle collisions near Salmon Arm

Traffic on Highway 1 may be disrupted March 11 as crews recover a crashed semi

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

Letter: Filthy treatment of public toilets perplexing

Writer lifts the lid on unsanitary use of public facilities

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

Okanagan man starts petition to abolish paid parking at hospitals

Brent Donesley thinks paying for parking at hospitals is an “absolutely disgraceful cash grab”

Kelowna student drives electric vehicle to Ontario for climate change awareness

Owen Clarke expects the journey to take up to six days round trip

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Most Read