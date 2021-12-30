Jenae and Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk delivering gifts at Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit (KGH Foundation)

Jenae and Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk delivering gifts at Kelowna General Hospital’s pediatric unit (KGH Foundation)

Kelowna student spreads joy with a wagon full of gifts

Jenae and Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk delivered presents to Kelowna’s pediatric unit on Dec. 24

A Kelowna high-school student brought the holiday spirit to sick children.

On Dec. 24, Jenae and family-friend Dr. Alex van Duyvendyk, an Interior Health physician, wheeled a wagon full of gifts through the pediatric unit of Kelowna General Hospital to deliver toys to kids and their families.

“I just wanted to bring a little joy and cheer to kids when they might need it the most,” said Jenae, “I know from experience what it’s like to spend the holidays in a hospital bed and I thought this would be a nice surprise and distraction for these kids.”

Jenae has been fundraising since the fall when she approached Dr. van Duyvendyk for help with her gift-giving project.

“We know what it’s like not to be home for Christmas and wanted to bring a little surprise and joy to the kids staying at KGH this holiday season,” says Dr. van Duyvendyk who has been a patient over the holidays herself.

Jenae’s generosity resulted in smiles, giggles, and squeals of delight that lit up the pediatric unit, lifted spirits, and brightened everyone’s day.

