Grade 8 student Patrick Caron and teacher Brittany Miller (right) of Springvalley Middle School dish out masala at the Taste of the World food fair. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Kelowna students explore different cultures through food

Springvalley Middle School held a food fair featuring foods from 23 countries

Kelowna students are learning about different cultures through their palates.

Melanie Culham, a Grade 6 teacher at Springvalley Middle School, came up with the idea for the Taste of the World food fair, held at the middle school Wednesday afternoon as part of Harmony Day.

Through a separate Living Library event held on Jan. 30 celebrating Harmony Day, students had to come up with an idea to celebrate diversity at their own middle school, she said.

READ MORE: Kelowna high school student encourages others to be confident in their differences

They ended up choosing food as a theme.

“Everyone loves food, what do you do when you go to someone’s house? You get food. So we thought what can we do at our school that brings food and everyone together?” Culham said.

Alexa MacIsaac, a Grade 7 student, helped organize the event and coloured the flags displayed on each table. Last year, a classroom-style food fair was held, but this year the whole school celebrated featuring 23 countries.

While she hadn’t had a chance to sample the delicacies this year, MacIsaac said she enjoyed the Australian food during the classroom event.

“Some classes had students who wanted to bring specific things from their ethnic backgrounds, whereas others thought of food they enjoyed in the past and wanted to bring those in,” Culham said.

“When we’re doing something like this, it opens so many doors, and gives students an understanding of what other people have in their lives, what their backgrounds are, and gives them an opportunity to try something new.”

READ MORE: Harmony Day celebrated for the second time in Kelowna

Since 2006, the Central Okanagan School District has been promoting Harmony Day and celebrating it throughout the schools.

The idea to celebrate Harmony Day in the Okanagan was sparked when a teacher took students to visit an Australian school. It just so happened to be Harmony Day on this visit, originally celebrated in Australia, and what she and her children witnessed serves as the framework for Harmony Day in Kelowna.

Harmony Day in Australia is celebrated nationally on March 21 and is about bringing people together to promote Australian values and to celebrate community participation.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

Just Posted

How many volunteers does it take to run a hockey team?

Meet the momma bears who make the Revelstoke Grizzlies’ games happen

Niedermayer jersey retirement ceremony a dream come true

Penticton minor hockey players bring home memories of a lifetime from Niedermayer jersey retirement

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

UPDATE: Tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Drivers may be wise to plan an alternate route as crews will need to recover the truck

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Ontario man accused of killing 11-year-old daughter dies in hospital, police say

Roopesh Rajkumar had been hospitalized with what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Larch Hills junior skiers top Teck BC Midget Championships

Multiple top-five finishes contribute to aggregate team trophy

Manitoba ‘pauses’ link with ex-B.C. premier Gordon Campbell after allegations

Campbell had been hired to review two major hydro projects

Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment

The Vancouver Asahi baseball team won various championships across the Pacific Northwest

UPDATE: Woman, off-duty cop in critical condition after stabbing outside B.C. elementary school

The officer was interceding in an alleged assault when he and the woman were stabbed

Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs

Salmon Arm mayor assures options for city rec centre only preliminary

Vehicle fire on Coquihalla near Kamloops

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising into the sky over Highway 5

$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Sharon Gregson with the Coalition of Child Care Advocates of B.C. says NDP on track to deliver promise

Most Read