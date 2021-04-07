Kelowna teen approached by stranger in white van in Rutland

The 14-year-old girl was waiting alone at a bus stop when the man approached her

Kelowna Mounties are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was approached by a stranger in Rutland.

The girl was waiting alone at a bus stop near the intersection of Rutland and Leathead roads on Tuesday afternoon (April 6), when an unknown man in a white van pulled up and began talking to her.

The man attempted to sell an item to the teen and after she refused several times, he drove away, police say.

The girl told police the man was driving an older white van with a broken rear window. She also saw a female passenger in the vehicle’s front seat. The teen described the man as a Caucasian male, with a tanned complexion, short dark hair, who had missing and broken teeth

Mounties are requesting anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or surveillance footage, or can identify the vehicle to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Van takes out two parked cars at Kelowna construction site

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP