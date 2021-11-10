(Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna teen in critical condition after attack, robbery on Rail Trail

Boy, 17, in hospital with life-threatening injuries; perpetrators stole his shoes, bike and phone

Kelowna RCMP is searching for two suspects who robbed a teen on the Okanagan Rail Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old boy was riding his bicycle on the Rail Trail east of Dilworth Road near the pedestrian bridge around 3 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by two men. The two men assaulted the teen and stole his bicycle, shoes and cell phone. The victim sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital.

Mounties and police dogs searched the area but did not locate the suspects. The victim’s bicycle and shoes were recovered at a creek nearby.

Suspect one is described as a Caucasian male who is approximately 20 years old and five feet seven inches tall. He is also described as a medium-built man with light blonde Mohawk-style hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and was riding a white bicycle. The suspect may have facial injuries on his right cheek.

Suspect two is described as a Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie and carrying a black or dark grey backpack.

“As a police officer, I will be utilizing all resources available to support the identification of these two persons in order collect the evidence to bring them before the courts. In doing, so we need the help of public to share any information they have about these individuals and encourage you to come forward,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh.

The investigation is being led by the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Services Team. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the unit at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP asking public for information about armed robbery

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Vernon gymnastics fire deemed suspicious
Next story
‘No faith’: B.C. autism community says they can’t support funding changes without consultation

Just Posted

Photo of the stolen Trek bike. (Revelstoke RCMP)
Revelstoke RCMP seeking public assistance in locating stolen bike

A new map from the BC CDC has identified the Revelstoke Local Health Area as potentially have radon concentrations of more than 600 becquerels per cubic metre. There have been 220 samples taken with an average reading of 642 becquerels per cubic metre. (BC CDC)
Radon information session coming up for Revelstoke residents

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: An avid gamer has collected over 2,400 gaming systems

Crews clean up after avalanche control activities on Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap in January, 2019. (Photo by B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Scheduled avalanche control preparations to cause highway delays west of Revelstoke