Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

A two-year-old boy is suffering from cracked skull and an injured spleen after falling three storeys from a balcony in Rutland.

The toddler was found hysterically crying by a neighbour on the ground level. When the neighbour picked the boy up there was a bump on his head the size of a golf ball.

“I heard him crying and saw him in the fetal position in my brother’s backyard,” said neighbour Amanda Beaudry. “I had no clue he fell from the balcony, at first I thought he was abandoned.”

The boy fell from an apartment building in the 100-block of Gerstmar Road in Rutland at approximately 7 a.m on May 18.

“I called the ambulance immediately and it took the mother about 15 minutes of the child being in my apartment to come to the door,” said Beaudry.

READ MORE: Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

She said the child was airlifted to B.C. Children’s Hospital where his mother is with him now.

The boy had fallen and hit a ceramic and Beaudry believes he hit the chain-linked fence first.

Police said the Ministry of Child and Family Development have been notified.

