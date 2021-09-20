(Norm Letnick/Facebook)

(Norm Letnick/Facebook)

Kelowna tops $1M in total Terry Fox Run donations

This year’s donations put Kelowna over the $1-million milestone

After a successful fundraising weekend, Kelowna has now raised more than $1 million for the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Thank you to everyone from Kelowna and across Canada who laced up their shoes and carried on Terry Fox’s incredible journey and mission to raise cancer awareness and funding for cancer research,” said Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and event organizer Norm Letnick in a Facebook post.

Between 1985 and 2020, just over $990,000 had been raised in Kelowna, with this year pushing local efforts over the $1-million milestone. So far, this year’s online donations have tallied up to more than $25,000.

The event was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Letnick said he’s looking forward to planning a return to an in-person run next year.

“I wanted to extend a very sincere thank you and congratulations to our community for everything they have done to help carry on Terry’s life-changing work and continue his legacy as a Canadian hero.”

READ MORE: Party leaders cast their ballots in federal election

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Lake Country

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganTerry Fox Run

Previous story
Bear necessities: How Revelstoke can prepare for an increased number of bear sightings
Next story
Police find vehicle linked to Enderby incident

Just Posted

Black bear sighting in Columbia Park, Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Bear Aware)
Bear necessities: How Revelstoke can prepare for an increased number of bear sightings

Jessa Gilber’s Flux is currently on display at the Revelstoke Visual Art Centre. (Contributed)
Artists explore change and movement in latest exhibition at Revelstoke Visual Art Centre

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses for selfies alongside Kootenay-Columbia candidate Wayne Stetski and supporters during a brief campaign stop in Cranbrook on Saturday night. Trevor Crawley photo.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rallies supporters during campaign stop in Cranbrook

Mackenzie Avenue in the late 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 655)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 16