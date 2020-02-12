A Kelowna Transit bus sitting in the impound lot Feb. 12 at Mario’s Towing on Sexsmith Road. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

One of these things is not like the other.

Among the field of hundreds of impounded vehicles sitting in a lot at Mario’s Towing in Kelowna, is a Kelowna Regional Transit bus.

Early on Sunday morning, a passenger on that very bus reported the erratic driving of her bus driver.

The driver, a 52-year-old man, was pulled over by the RCMP and issued a 90-day immediate roadside suspension.

BC Transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck said following the incident the bus was not used and remained in the transit lot, but was moved to an impound lot on Tuesday at ICBC’s request.

Dyck said service has not been impacted due to the bus being impounded and the bus will remain there for the next 30 days.

Dyck confirmed the driver in question is not currently working but did not comment on the status of his employment.

“BC Transit is taking this matter very seriously, and we immediately initiated an internal investigation with our operating company,” he said.

“BC Transit has a fit for duty policy that we require operators and staff to follow, and not be impaired by any substance when behind the wheel or working.

“This is the first time an incident of this sort has occurred.”

READ MORE: Kelowna bus driver allegedly caught drinking and driving

READ MORE: KABU ridesharing company confident it will operate in Kelowna by summertime

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege
Next story
U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Reved Quarterly prints last issue

Its editor Peter Worden is deciding what to do next

Revelstoke City Council approves $3.8 million signage project

Phase 1 of the project will be $550,000

Revelstoke related films to be shown at North Valley Mountain Film Festival

The festival is Feb. 29 in Silverton, B.C.

Tourism Revelstoke finalist for professional excellence award

The award will be presented at the BC Tourism Industry Conference March 4-6

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Mainly cloudy today

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

James Coble becomes first Westbank First Nation member to earn doctoral degree

WFN Chief Chris Derickson attended the ceremony in Calgary to watch Coble receive his degree

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Most Read