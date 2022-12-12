Lucas Cullen (Photo of Lucas Cullen (Tommy DeWitt and Dia Klassen/Submitted)

Lucas Cullen (Photo of Lucas Cullen (Tommy DeWitt and Dia Klassen/Submitted)

Kelowna/Vernon run and back raises money and eyebrows for mental health

Lucas Cullen ran 102 km over the weekend to get people talking about mental illness

A Kelowna man raised almost $14,000 for the Kids Help Phone after running 102km from Kelowna to Vernon and back over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:11p.m. Lucas Cullen started running along the Rail Trail on his quest to go on an adventure crazy enough to start conversations about mental health, and fundraise for the Kids Help Phone.

He finished just before dinner time on Sunday, Dec. 11.

READ MORE: Kelowna man hopes his run is crazy enough to get people talking about mental health

He completed the run with help from family and friends who helped him on his breaks and shared miles, running alongside him for parts of the journey.

The idea for the project came during a period of darkness, said Cullen.

Cullen said that he was at an all-time low and contemplated taking his own life before being able to resurface, with help from his family and friends.

He wants to use his experience and his love for running to create discussions about how mental illness can impact people’s lives.

Cullen said that the run is a metaphor for mental illness. He ran in the harsh conditions of the winter, through the dark and light.

The Stober Foundation agreed to match all donations, which helped Cullen to surpass his fundraising goal of $10 000.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownamental healthrunning

Previous story
Revelstoke trampoline athlete impresses on world stage

Just Posted

Ruby Ryga at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Age Group Championships in Bulgaria. (Contributed by Jill Drake)
Revelstoke trampoline athlete impresses on world stage

Mitch McKinnon, stage name Shylow, is a future bass artist from Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke DJ celebrates streaming milestone and brand-new single

The Scotch Creek Transfer Station is one of five rural recycling depots within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that could be financially impacted by changes proposed by RecycleBC. (CSRD image)
Proposed RecycleBC update cuts funding for rural depots in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

A snow blower is used to clear the sidewalk on a Chilliwack street. Do you know where the snow blower was invented? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?